Pott. County Sheriff’s report (6/12/17)

News

The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office today (Monday), reports numerous arrests took place over the past few days. At around 1:15-a.m. Sunday, 45-year old Michael Darrell Jacobsen, of Oakland, was arrested following a traffic stop for a registration violation, and charged with Driving While Barred and Unlawful Possession of a Prescription Drug (One-half pill of Zanax). And, at around 12:15-a.m. Sunday, 26-year old Jerry Lee Grounds, of Elliott, was arrested for OWI/1st offense, after he crashed his 2001 Dodge Caravan into a ditch near Beechnut Road and 510th Street.

At around 11:17-p.m. Saturday, Pottawattamie County Deputies arrested 32-year old Christopher Russell Marsh, of Macedonia. Marsh was taken into custody on an active Pottawattamie County warrant for Probation Violation, and a Montgomery County warrant for Theft in the 5th Degree.

Saturday afternoon, Pott. County authorities arrested 37-year old James David Yopp, Jr., of Underwood, for Harassment in the 3rd Degree and 1st Offense Stalking associated with an incident involving his wife. Saturday morning, 23-year old Courtney Sue Westcott, of Council Bluffs, was arrested following a disturbance in the area of 320th Street and Highway 6. Westcott was charged with Simple Assault with Injury. Her victim, a 34-year old woman from Macedonia, reportedly suffered minor injuries during the incident.

And, late Friday morning, 47-year old William Joseph Grego, Jr., of Council Bluffs, was arrested following a traffic stop, on a Pott. County warrant for Domestic Abuse Assault causing bodily injury or mental illness.