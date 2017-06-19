Popcorn Button band to perform at the Atlantic Elks Lodge June 30th

News

Local band Popcorn Button will be back on stage at the Elks Lodge in Atlantic for a night of free music and dancing. As always, admission is free, and dancers and listeners of all ages are invited to attend on Friday, June 30th from 7 to 10 pm.

The dance, titled “Let Freedom Swing” will see the sixteen-piece ensemble perform big band favorites like “In the Mood,” “Stardust,” and “Hoop-de-Doo Polka.” Event organizers encourage dancers of all skill levels to enjoy the live music and get out on the dance floor.

Popcorn Button, founded in 2010, is a group of volunteer musicians from all walks of life. Many hail from the Atlantic community, including alumni of Atlantic High School. Also featured are students and recent alumni from Iowa State University, the University of Iowa, the University of Northern Iowa, and the community at large.

Since 2012, the band has operated the Popcorn Button Community Music Scholarship. This award supports young musicians from the community as they attend honor bands, band camps, and music lessons.

Let Freedom Swing is a free public event. All ages and dancing abilities are invited and encouraged to attend on Friday, June 30th at the Elks Lodge at 501 Poplar Street in Atlantic. A free will donation will be accepted at the door to defray the band’s operating costs and support the scholarship program. For more information on Let Freedom Swing or the scholarship, email info@popcornbutton.org or visit www.popcornbutton.org.