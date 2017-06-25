Police say motorcyclist killed in Sioux City crash

News

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A motorcyclist has died after a collision with a car in Sioux City. Police say the crash happened Friday afternoon at a city intersection when a car turned left in front of the motorcycle. Investigators say the 41-year-old motorcycle rider laid the bike down in an effort to avoid a crash, but hit the side of the car.

The man was taken to a Sioux City hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have not yet released his name.