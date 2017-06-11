Police ID Saturday’s shooting victim in Council Bluffs

News

In an update to our reports Saturday, Police in Council Bluffs have identified the victim of a shooting there, as a 26-year old Denver, Colorado man, Urijah Adriel Marsh. Marsh remains hospitalized at Nebraska Medicine and has been upgraded to stable condition. A man was questioned in connection with the shooting, but no arrests have been made, and the incident remains under investigation.

The investigation began following the shooting incident that was reported at around 1-a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Comfort Inn & Suites at 1801 S. 35th St., in Council Bluffs. The victim, identified as Marsha, had suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

If you have nformation about the incident, please contact crime stoppers at 712-328-7867.