Police: Domestic disturbance ends in police shooting of man

News

NORTH ENGLISH, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a domestic disturbance in southeast Iowa led to the fatal shooting of a man by an officer. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that its deputies and Williamsburg Police were called around 8:30 p.m. Saturday for a domestic disturbance involving a gun at a house in North English. North English is about 35 miles southwest of Iowa City.

The sheriff’s department said the confrontation culminated in an officer shooting a man, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials did not release the man’s name or give details about what led to the shooting. Neither had officials released by midday Sunday the names of the officers involved in the shooting.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has taken over the investigation into the shooting.