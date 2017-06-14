Panora man arrested for alleged causing nearly $5,650 damage

News

Sheriff’s officials in Guthrie County said Wednesday (today), that one person was arrested Monday on a warrant for two counts of felony Criminal Mischief in the 2nd Degree. 38-year old Kerry Hayes, of Panora, was arrested by Panora Police in connection to damage perpetrated on nearly two dozen field gates at numerous location throughout rural Guthrie County. The damage amounted to approximately $5,650.

Authorities say eye witnesses and physical evidence were key in solving the case. Hayes appeared before the Guthrie County Magistrate Tuesday, and was released on his own recognizance.