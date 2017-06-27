Palo Alto Sheriff investigating death of teenager

News

Investigators in northwest Iowa are trying to piece together exactly what happened after a Graettinger teenager was found in the street unresponsive Sunday. The teen, identified as Noah M. Flaherty, of Graettinger, was transported to the Palo Alto County Hospital while resuscitation efforts were administered. Those efforts were unsuccessful and Flaherty was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Initial reports received indicate Flaherty fell from the rear of a vehicle while it was in motion. The exact circumstances and cause of death is being investigated by the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office.

(Radio Iowa)