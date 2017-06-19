Page County Sheriff’s vehicle damaged during storm response Friday

News

A Page County Sheriff’s vehicle was damaged and a Deputy escaped injury during a rollover accident on Friday night while responding to storm damage calls. At about 10:20pm Page County Deputy Lindsey Stephens was south bound on K Avenue in the 2500 block. Deputy Stephens had been responding to calls of structures being destroyed in that area and power lines across the roads during the severe storm. This is approximately 3 miles northeast of Coin. Deputy Stephens was operating a 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 patrol vehicle owned by Page County.

The T-intersection sign at 255th& K had been blown down during the storm. Deputy Stephens took evasive action to stop and avoid the large power pole in the ditch. The patrol vehicle slid sideways and the passenger’s side tires dropped off the shoulder of the gravel road. The vehicle rolled on its passenger side due to the steep angle of the ditch and then slowly rolled onto its top. Deputy Stephens was unable to get out of the vehicle once freeing himself from the seat-belt as neither door would open.

Once the doors were opened by another member of the Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Stephens got out of the patrol vehicle. Deputy Stephens was uninjured during the accident. Damage to the patrol truck is estimated at over $10,000.00