OTTO HENRY BEHNKEN, 86, of Atlantic (Svcs. 6/30/17)

Obituaries

OTTO HENRY BEHNKEN, 86, of Atlantic, died Monday, June 26th, at Caring Acres in Anita. Funeral services for OTTO BEHNKEN will be held 10-a.m. Friday, June 30th, at Zion Lutheran Church in Atlantic. Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Atlantic has the arrangements.

Visitation will be held from 9-a.m. until 5-p.m. Thursday, June 29th, in the Chapel at the funeral home.

Burial will be in the 1st Lutheran Church Cemetery, south of Wiota.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

OTTO HENRY BEHNKEN is survived by:

His daughters – Linda Marxen, and Kris (Jeff) Schuler, all of Atlantic.

His son – Steve Behnken, of Anita.

13 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.