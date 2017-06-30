NWS Tornado assessment complete

News, Weather

Officials with the National Weather Service fanned out across Iowa Thursday to investigate areas where tornadoes struck Wednesday afternoon and evening. The results of their survey, released today (Friday), determined there were at least five, and possibly six twisters that touched down. Two of them occurred in Adair County.

The first began south of Stuart at around 4:12-p.m. Wednesday, and was rated an EF-0. It twisted its way across the countryside for seven miles with winds of up to 75 miles per hour, causing mainly tree damage, based on photographic evidence. The tornado dissipated at around 4:20-p.m.

The second tornado, rated an EF-1, was located 3-miles northwest of Carbon, in Adams County. It formed at about the time the twister near Stuart, ended, and had estimated peak winds of 80-to 90-mph. The Carbon twister was on the ground intermittently for 11-miles and was about 100-yards wide. It snapped some tree trunks and caused other forms of tree damage before ending at around 4:48-p.m.

Another tornado impacts parts of Adair and Madison Counties. It began at around 4:45-p.m., Wednesday 5.5-miles east/southeast of Greenfield, and packed winds of up to 93-mph as it trekked for nearly seven miles. Along the way it sheared the tops off of trees and caused some damage to outbuildings before ending at around 5:02-p.m.

Another EF-1 tornado, happened in Taylor County, about 5-miles south of Bedford, but initially touched down just south of town. It dropped to the ground at around 5:05-p.m. and tracked for about 7-miles with winds of 90-to 110-mph. It was also about 500-yards wide. It finally ended its tour at around 5:20-p.m., but not before causing severe damage to several homes and outbuildings, especially where the winds hit 110-miles per hour.

There were no injuries reported with the southwest Iowa storms, Wednesday. The other tornado happened in the eastern Iowa town of Pleasantville. It packed winds of up to 100-mph and was on the ground for 18-miles. It started just before 6-p.m. and ended a little before 6:30-p.m. The twister was about 200-yards wide and caused damage to power poles, homes, outbuildings and trees. The weather service says the twister may have lifted or cycled several times during its path of destruction.