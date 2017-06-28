NW Iowa school districts vote to merge after 3 tries

News

The third time is a charm for a Tuesday’s vote to merge the Battle Creek-Ida Grove school district with Odebolt-Arthur. The two school districts had been in a whole grade sharing agreement for eight years. Twice before, voters had voted down the proposed consolidation of the two school districts.

In the two previous votes, the merger of the school districts was approved in the Battle Creek-Ida Grove school district, but failed in the Odebolt-Arthur school district. The school with the whole grade sharing had been referred to as OA-BCIG. This time the vote count was 540 in favor from Battle Creek and Ida Grove with 70 voters opposed to the school district merger.

Odebolt-Arthur voters approved the measure this time around with a vote of 418 yes votes, and 163 no votes.

(Radio Iowa)