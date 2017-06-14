No resolution on fireworks in unincorporated areas of Cass County

News

There won’t be resolution governing the use of fireworks in the unincorporated areas of Cass County, but residents in those areas are asked to file an application for a permit. That was the word from this morning’s (Wednesday’s) Cass County Board of Supervisor’s meeting said instead of a Resolution, the County will do as other counties have done, and that is to follow the regulations set forth in Iowa Senate File 489. (Information about the bill can be found here: https://legiscan.com/IA/bill/SF489/2017 )

Residents would be wise Green said, to familiarize themselves with the legislation. To do otherwise would risk a visit by Deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Department.

In other business, the Cass County Supervisors set June 30th as the date and time for a public hearing on a proposal to enter into a General Obligation County Purpose Loan Agreement and the borrowing of not more $4.5-million dollars associated construction aspects of the Elite Octane Ethanol Plant.

Auditor Dale Sunderman explained it’s for the grey water supply system and road paving of Echo, Buck Creek and Glacier roads, along with a turn lane modification off of Olive Street a few miles north of Atlantic. Bid letting on the road paving is set for June 21st. A recent RISE – Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy – Grant should help to reduce some of the costs, but the $4.5-million allows for an extra financial cushion, should it be needed.

The Board also passed a Resolution setting expense appropriations for Fiscal Year 2018 that begins July 1st. The budget has already been set, so the Resolution allows the various County departments to spend their allotted dollars.