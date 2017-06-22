No dead fish found after milk spill in Adair County

News

A survey by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources found no discernible damage to wildlife after a large milk spill in Adair County near Fontanelle. Dan Olson with the D-N-R says an accident led to the milk leaking out of a tanker truck into an unnamed tributary which flowed into the Middle Nodaway River. Olson says it created a 50-yard plume in the water, but he found no visible damage.

The accident happened along Highway 92 Sunday and Olson says the flow of the water probably helped dilute the milk.

He says it’s not the milk itself that poses a danger, but the reaction created as the milk breaks down.

Olson says this was a little different from the spills he normally investigates.

The Wisconsin-based transport company used a vacuum truck to clean up some of the spilled milk from a ditch. Olson says he’s still waiting to see the weight tickets from the vehicles to try and determine exactly how much milk may have spilled into the waterway. The tanker could have been carrying as much as 75-hundred gallons of milk.

(Radio Iowa)