Newly identified Civil War graves in Iowa get tombstones

News

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Formerly unmarked graves of Civil War veterans have received new white tombstones at an Iowa city’s cemetery. The Sioux City Journal reports that 20 men buried at Floyd Cemetery in Sioux City were recently identified after city staff did some research.

Tim Tushla is the city’s cemeteries supervisor. He says the new tombstones are good progress, but there are still empty spots in the cemetery which could be more unidentified soldiers. The installation of the new tombstones is part of a larger effort to improve the cemetery. Old trees have been removed, old concrete is being replaced, and older gravestones are being repaired.

The graves will be rededicated Saturday during a ceremony with members of Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War dressed in Civil War-era military attire.