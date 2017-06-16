NE trucker cited following fiery crash in Council Bluffs

News

Council Bluffs Police say a truck driver from Nebraska was cited following a fiery accident early this (Friday) afternoon on Interstate 80. Authorities say 74-year old Lester Fox, of Ashland, NE., was driving a semi tractor trailer eastbound on I-80 at around 12:25-p.m. near mile marker 1, when the rig left the road and struck a collapsible attentuator and several Jersey barriers.

Upon impact, one of the semi’s fuel tanks ruptured and a large fire ensued. Fox was able to escape from the cab of the truck. He was transported to Mercy Hospital and treated for minor injuries. Police cited Fox for Failure to Maintain Control of a Motor Vehicle.

During the incident, traffic was re-routed to I-480 into Iowa, as I-80 was closed for about 3-hours.