NE man arrested after traffic stop for speeding

The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says a Nebraska man was arrested Wednesday evening after the truck he was driving with no license plates, was pulled over just outside of Council Bluffs. A Deputy saw the vehicle speeding north on Eastern Hills Drive at around 5:10-p.m. As the truck passed him, the Deputy attempted to turn around on Eastern Hills Drive. The truck then began to speed up as it headed northbound. When the vehicle finally stopped, the driver, 26-year old Jerrad Oren Nelsen, of Craig, NE., was arrested for Eluding.