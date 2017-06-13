NB I-29 exit ramp (Exit 4) to WB I-80 near Council Bluffs to close Wed. night

News

Officials with the Iowa Department of Transportation’s District 4 Construction Office in Atlantic, report the northbound Interstate 29 exit ramp (exit 4) to westbound I-80 near Council Bluffs, will be closed from 8-p.m. Wednesday, June 14th, until 5 a.m. Thursday, June 15th, for road construction work…weather permitting.

Motorists will be detoured around the closure by taking U.S. 275/Iowa 92 (exit 48) to the South Expressway.

Construction during the 2017 season is part of the Iowa DOT’s Council Bluffs Interstate System Improvement Program.