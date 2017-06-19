Motorcycle accident reported on Saturday evening near Essex

News

On Saturday, June 17th at about 5:54pm The Page County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single motorcycle accident with injuries on Highway 48 just north of Essex on the curve.

The accident involved 64-year-old Micheal Glenn Morelock of Shenandoah. Morelock was operating a 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle with no passengers westbound on Highway 48 when he failed to negotiate the left curve for unknown reasons and went into the west ditch. Morelock was thrown from the motorcycle and landed in the west ditch. Morelock was flown to Bergan Mercy Hospital by LifeNet Helicopter service with disabling injuries. His current condition is unknown at this time.

The Page County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Essex Fire & Rescue and the Shenandoah Police Department.