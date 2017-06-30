More than a dozen people arrested in Montgomery County drug investigation

News

Authorities in Montgomery County report 15 people were arrested following numerous investigations into the delivery of meth and other substances, in Montgomery County. According to a press release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement was still looking for another individual associated with investigation. The investigations began in January. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the Red Oak Police Department executed five search warrants within the city limits of Red Oak.

A warrant executed at 310 W. Washington resulted in the arrest of 37-year-old Daniel B. Clemmons Jr., of Red Oak, for three counts of Delivery of Methamphetamine, one count of Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine over five grams. He was held on $100,000 bond. 47-year old Rebecca L. Clemmons, 22-year old Brandon M. Borgmeyer, 20-year old Dani J. Traver, and 24-year old Caleb R. Renn, all of Red Oak, were charged with Gathering where Drugs are used. They were each held on $5,000 bond.

A warrant was executed at 704 E. Nuckols Street. No arrests were made at that location. 23-year-old Alexander Wiechmann, of this address, is wanted by the Sheriff’s Office on multiple felony drug charges.

Another warrant was executed at 1011 Miller Avenue. 31-year-old Jessica A. Veik, of Red Oak, was charged with Delivery of Marijuana. She was held on $5,000 bond. 32-year-old Matthew J. Veik, of Red Oak, was charged with three counts of Delivery of Marijuana and one count of Delivery of Methamphetamine. He was held on $50,000 bond with possible additional drug charges pending.

A warrant was executed at 308 N. 8th Street, resulting in the arrest of 43-year-old Jeffery Dean Etter, of Red Oak, for three counts of Delivery of Methamphetamine and one count of Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver over five grams. He was held on $100,000 bond with possible further pending charges regarding stolen property. 58-year old Mary Helen Adams, of Red Oak, was charged with Gathering where Drugs are used. She was held on $5,000 bond. 22-year old Abigail Jusdean Cook, of Red Oak, was charged with two counts of Gathering where Drugs are used. She was held on $5,000 bond.

The final warrant was executed at 205 W. Reed Street. 40-year-old Joseph Ryan Bredberg, of Red Oak, was charged with one count of Delivery of Methamphetamine, three counts of Delivery of Methamphetamine over five grams, one count of Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver over five grams, and Possession of Psilocybin Mushrooms with Intent to Deliver. He was held on $100,000 bond.

Four other individuals were located in Red Oak and arrested on various charges. 40-year old Tommy J. Lovell, of Red Oak, was charged with one count of Deliver of Methamphetamine. He was held on $50,000 bond. 33-year old Matthew D. Sloan, of Red Oak, was charged with one count of Delivery of Methamphetamine over five grams. He was held on $100,000 bond. 24-year old Stephanie R. Eggleston, of Red Oak, was arrested on a warrant charging Contempt of Court. She was held on $5,000 bond. 36-year old Daniel Edward Miller, of Elliott, was arrested on one count of Serious Assault. He was held on $1,000 bond.

The operation was conducted by 23 Law Enforcement Officers from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Red Oak Police Department, Iowa DNR, Iowa State Patrol, and Iowa DOT Enforcement.