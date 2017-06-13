More fireworks sales permits issued – 3 sites now in Atlantic

News

Licensed fireworks sales in temporary structures began today (Tuesday), under the new Iowa law. Sales from permanent structures have been allowed since June 1st. All sales end on July 8th. The State Fire Marshal reports that hundreds of fireworks licenses have been issued, and more applications are being processed. The current numbers include 274 licenses that have been issued for the sale of consumer fireworks, and 14 wholesalers that have registered.

Locally, three vendors have received permits to sell fireworks from temporary structures in Atlantic. They include: Bellino Fireworks, located in the Atlantic Shopping Plaza, near Hy-Vee; Wal-Mart, and Wild Willy’s Fireworks, LLC, located at 700 Park Drive.

There are currently four locations to buy fireworks in Carroll, one in Clarinda, 13 sites in Council Bluffs, two in Creston, one in Denison, two in Glenwood, and two in Shenandoah.

The list of available vendors and locations can be found here: http://www.dps.state.ia.us/fm/building/licensing/Fireworks/CF-Licensed-Sites.pdf

Check back daily to get the last list as permits are grants.