Ag/Outdoor, News

Officials with ISU Extension in Montgomery County, report the Montgomery County Fair Queen Contest, sponsored by the Montgomery County Fair Board, will be held July 9th, at 4 pm. All judging will take place July 9 in the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital Conference Room. The Fair Queen will be crowned Tuesday, July 18, at 7:30 pm in the Fairgrounds Auditorium.

To qualify, contestants must be 16 to 21 years of age, have not been married, be enrolled in or graduated high school and be an active member of a community organization.

The Fair Queen and all other contestants are expected to help and take part in many activities throughout the week of fair, July 16 through July 23. Candidates will be asked to help hand out ribbons and awards at livestock shows as well as attend events sponsored by the Fair Board.

As Montgomery County Fair Queen you will receive the opportunity to represent

Montgomery County at the 2017 Iowa State Fair. If interested in competing for Montgomery County Fair Queen please stop by the Montgomery County Extension Office for an application. Along with the application form we ask you attach a head and shoulder picture, a current school picture is ideal.

If you have any questions please contact Dawn LeRette at 712-623-2525 or the Extension Office at 712-623-2592. The fees for service will be used to offset direct expenses and to support the 4-H Youth Development County Extension Program.