Mo. fugitive arrested in Montgomery County Saturday afternoon

News

A Fugitive from Justice out of Missouri was arrested Saturday afternoon, in Grant (IA). The Montgomery County Sheriff’s says 30-year old Jacob Russell Holsey, of Kansas City, MO., was taken into custody at around 3:22-p.m. under the authority of multiple warrants from the State of Missouri. Holsey was being held in the Montgomery County Jail without bond.

And, at around 6:15-p.m. Saturday, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 27-year old Devin Alexander Davis, of Villisca, in Villisca, on charges of Burglary and Theft in the 3rd Degree. Davis was being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $5,000 bond.