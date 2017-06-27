Mills County Sheriff’s report (6/27)

News

Five people were arrested on separate charges over the past week, in Mills County. Sheriff’s officials say 32-year old Moo Gay, of Omaha, was arrested June 22nd, for Possession of a Controlled Substance. His bond was set at $1,000.

On Monday, June 26th, 40-year old Richard William Finn, of Pacific Junction, 26-year old Dylan Michael Frazier, of Malvern, and 37-year old Sara Alayne Johnson, of Glenwood, were each arrested for Driving Under Suspension. Their bonds were set at $300 each. And, 21-year old Kayla Shae Richardson, of Glenwood, was arrested Monday at the Mills County Sheriff’s Office, on a warrant for Failure to Appear in Court on an “other” Violation, or Chapter 321a of the Iowa Code (Motor Vehicle Financial responsibility). Her bond was set at $2,000.