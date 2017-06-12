Mills County arrest report (6/12)

News

The Mills County Sheriff’s Office, Monday, reported nine people were arrested over the past week, including three who were arrested on drug charges. Officials say 23-year old Amber Nicole Ross, of Council Bluffs, and 28-year old Jamison Matthew Ney, of Omaha, were arrested Friday night on charges that include Possession of a Controlled Substance and Interference with Official Acts. Ross faces an additional Possession of Drug Paraphernalia charges, plus she had a warrant out for her arrest from Pottawattamie County. Her bond was set at $2,600. Ney’s bond was set at $1,300. Both were arrested at around 9-p.m. Friday, following a traffic stop at Kidd Road and Highway 34.

Saturday morning, 29-year old William Philip Smith II, of Shenandoah, was arrested near Ingrum Avenue and Highway 34 in Mills County. He was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. His bond was set at $1,300.

Others arrested in Mills County include: On June 6th – 23 year old Shawna Marrie Watson, of Glenwood, on a Council Bluffs warrant for Failure to Appear in court., and 41 year old Nickie Marrie Kott, of Glenwood, for Failure to Have SR-22 Insurance; On June 11th – 23 year old Ozzy Ray Hunter, of Red Oak, was arrested in Malvern, for Driving While Barred.

And on Monday, June 12th, Mills County Deputies arrested 21-year old David Gene Barrett, of Glenwood, and 43-year old Jerry Lee Dawson, of Hastings, on warrants for Probation Violation. Barrett was taken into custody at the Mills County Jail. Dawson was arrested at the Montgomery County Jail. And, 32-year old Justine Banks, of Glenwood, was arrested on a warrant out of Pott. County.