Midwest Sports Update, 6/25/1

Sports

Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordy Mercer and Josh Harrison homered and starter Gerrit Cole pitched six innings, lifting the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 7-3 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals Saturday night. Cole extended his winning streak to three games, allowing five hits and one run with five strikeouts and two walks. Slumping St. Louis has dropped eight of its last 11.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jason Vargas earned his major league-leading 11th victory, pitching seven efficient innings to lead the surging Kansas City Royals over the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 Saturday. The Royals won for the 11th time in 13 games.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) —Michael Papierski homered from both sides of the plate and LSU beat the Oregon State 6-1 Saturday to reach the College World Series finals. Caleb Gilbert held the Number 1 national seed Beavers to two hits in seven and one third innings in Omaha. The Tigers beat the Beavers 3-1 on Friday to force the second game.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Alex Faedo pitched three-hit ball for seven and one third shutout innings in a second straight strong performance against TCU, and Florida moved to the College World Series finals with a 3-0 win Saturday night. Number 3 national seed Florida will play Number 4 seed LSU in the best-of-three finals beginning Monday night.

NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — Rookie William Byron grabbed the lead with just over 20 laps and won the NASCAR Xfinity race at Iowa Speedway night for first series victory. A seven-time winner last year in the Truck Series, Byron, broke through just a week after an agonizingly close loss to Denny Hamlin at Michigan.