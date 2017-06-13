Midwest Sports Brief, 6/13/17

Sports

Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press…

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Receiver Jeremy Maclin has signed a two-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens, who spent much of the offseason looking for a deep threat. After being cut by Kansas City earlier this month, Maclin visited Buffalo and Baltimore last week. He chose the Ravens, who announced the signing yesterday.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa will have a logo displayed at midfield in Kinnick Stadium next season for the first time in nearly four decades. The Hawkeyes announced yesterday that the new field it is putting in will have the “Tigerhawk” logo, the same one that adorns Iowa’s helmets, between the 45-yard lines.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The athletic director at the University of Alaska Anchorage is resigning. The university announced Monday that Keith Hackett is leaving to take the same position at Cornell College in Mount Vernon, Iowa. Hackett was appointed to the Alaska-Anchorage job in fall 2013.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — No. 1 national seed Oregon State will play Cal State Fullerton in the College World Series opener Saturday. The NCAA last night announced the weekend schedule at TD Ameritrade Park. Oregon State will bring a 21-game win streak into the Bracket 1 afternoon game against Fullerton.