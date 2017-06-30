MAYME W. RASMUSSEN, 99, of Harlan (Svcs. 7/3/17)

Obituaries

MAYME W. RASMUSSEN, 99, of Harlan, died Thursday, June 29th, at the Elm Crest Assisted Living Faciity. Funeral services for MAYME RASMUSSEN will be held at Noon on Monday, July 3rd, at the Pauley-Jones Funeral Home, in Harlan.

Visitation at the funeral home will be from 10:30-a.m. until Noon, on Monday.

Burial will be in the Harlan Cemetery.

MAYME RASMUSSEN is survived by:

Her son Gaylord (Carolyn) Rasmussen, of Belton, MO.

3 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.