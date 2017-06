Obituaries

MARY JO ELLIS, 82, of Stuart died Saturday, June 17th at Taylor House Hospice in Des Moines. A visitation for MARY JO ELLIS will be held on Thursday, June 22nd from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm with a prayer service at 7:00 pm at the Johnson Family Funeral Home in Stuart.

———————————————————————————————————

Memorial contributions may be made in Mary Jo’s name to Taylor House Hospice or Project Restore Foundation in Stuart.