MARILYN FOX, 68, of Harlan (Svcs. 6/12/17)

Obituaries

MARILYN FOX, 68, of Harlan, died Friday, June 9th, at home. A Mass of Christian Burial for MARILYN FOX will be held 10:30-a.m. Monday, June 12th, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, in Harlan. Pauley-Jones Funeral Home in Harlan has the arrangements.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, June 11th, from 5-until 8-p.m., with a Wake service at 7-p.m.

Burial will be in the Cuppy’s Grove Cemetery.

MARILYN FOX is survived by:

Her husband – Bobby J. Fox, of Harlan.

Her daughters – Michelle (Jack) Dill, of Ft. Calhoun, NE., & Katherine (Kipp) Nachtman, of Atlantic.

Her sisters – Sr. Eloise Hirlemann, of Detroit, MI., & Jean (Robert) Dienhart, of Milwaukee, WI.

Her brother – Louis (Nancy) Hirlemann, of Oak Creek, WI.

and 6 grandchildren.