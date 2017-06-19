Man & woman from Shenandoah arrested Sunday night on burglary charges

News

A search warrant executed late Sunday in Shenandoah resulted in the arrest of two people on burglary charges. Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope reports 24-year old Shelby Lynn Ross and 35-year old Dustin Eugene Kalkas, both of Shenandoah, were taken into custody for Burglary in the 3rd degree. They were transported to the Fremont County Law Enforcement Center and held on $5,000 cash bond, each.

Aistrope says the warrant was executed in the 1100 block of W. Lowell Avenue, in Shenandoah. During their search, deputies found numerous pieces of stolen property reported missing from Fremont, Montgomery and Page Counties, along with the City of Shenandoah.

Fremont County Deputies were assisted by personnel from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Shenandoah P-D. The investigation is ongoing, with additional charges pending.