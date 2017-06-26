LSU and Florida collide in CWS title series

Sports

After tying for the SEC regular season championship LSU and Florida collide for the national championship beginning tonight (Monday night) in Omaha. The Tigers and Gators play game one of the best-of-three championship round of the College World Series in TD Ameritrade Park. The Gators took two of three games from the Tigers way back in March.

Florida advanced with a 3-0 win over TCU on Saturday night and the Gators have relied on pitching and defense to reach the title round.The Gators are 18-7 in one run games.

(Learfield Sports)