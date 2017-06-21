LILLIE ALDINE MOBLEY, 100, of Guthrie Center (Svcs. 6/24/17)
June 21st, 2017 by Ric Hanson
LILLIE ALDINE MOBLEY, 100, of Guthrie Center, died Monday, June 19th, in Van Meter. Funeral services for LILLIE MOBLEY will be held 10:30-a.m. Saturday, June 24th, at the 1st Christian Church in Panora. Twigg Funeral Home in Panora has the arrangements.
Friends may call at the church from 5-until 7-p.m. Friday, June 23rd.
Burial will be in the West Cemetery at Panora.
LILLE ALDINE MOBLEY is survived by:
Her daughter – Virginia (Bill) Harrison.
Her son – Orville Mobley, of Guthrie Center.
Her sister – Lorena Clark, of Stuart.
13 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, & 24 great-great grandchildren, moany other relatives & friends.