LaVERN WALTER BOTCHER, 82, of Avoca (Svcs. 6/27/17)
June 25th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
LaVERN WALTER BOTCHER, 82, of Avoca, died Friday, June 23rd, at Alegent Health Community Memorial Hospital. A Memorial Service for LaVERN BOTCHER will be held 10:30-a.m. Tue., June 27th, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Avoca. Pauley-Jones Funeral Home in Avoca has the arrangements.
Burial will be in the Memorial Park Cemetery in Sioux City.
LaVERN BOTCHER is survived by:
His wife – Alice [Dose] Botcher, of Avoca.
His son – Brian Botcher, of Littleton, CO.
His daughters – Rhonda (Bill) Schroeder, of Spooner, WI., & Julie (George) Malone, of Dow City.
His sisters – Waneta Oliver, of Louisville, KY., & Sally (Bob) Briese, of Sgt. Bluff, IA.
11 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.