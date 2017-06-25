LaVERN WALTER BOTCHER, 82, of Avoca (Svcs. 6/27/17)

Obituaries

LaVERN WALTER BOTCHER, 82, of Avoca, died Friday, June 23rd, at Alegent Health Community Memorial Hospital. A Memorial Service for LaVERN BOTCHER will be held 10:30-a.m. Tue., June 27th, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Avoca. Pauley-Jones Funeral Home in Avoca has the arrangements.

Burial will be in the Memorial Park Cemetery in Sioux City.

LaVERN BOTCHER is survived by:

His wife – Alice [Dose] Botcher, of Avoca.

His son – Brian Botcher, of Littleton, CO.

His daughters – Rhonda (Bill) Schroeder, of Spooner, WI., & Julie (George) Malone, of Dow City.

His sisters – Waneta Oliver, of Louisville, KY., & Sally (Bob) Briese, of Sgt. Bluff, IA.

11 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.