JOELINE ESTHER COFFMAN, 82, of Guthrie Center (Svcs. 6/13/17)

Obituaries

JOELINE ESTHER COFFMAN, 82, of Guthrie Center, died Thursday, June 8th, at the New Homestead in Guthrie Center. Memorial services for JOELINE COFFMAN will be held 10:30-a.m. Tuesday, June 13th, at the 1st Presbyterian Church in Guthrie Center. Twigg Funeral Home in Guthrie Center has the arrangements.

Visitation at the 1st Presbyterian Church in Guthrie Center is on Monday, June 12th, from 4-until 8-p.m.; Online condolences may be left at www.twiggfuneralhome. com.

Burial will be in the Union Cemetery at Guthrie Center.

JOELINE COFFMAN is survived by:

Her children – Cindy Kisting, of Minburn; Tim (Bev) Coffman, of Bancroft, and Joe (Rhonda) Coffman, of Ankeny.