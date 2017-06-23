JIM YAEGER, 71, of Fontanelle (Svcs. 7/8/17)

Obituaries

JIM YAEGER, 71, of Fontanelle, died Tuesday, June 20th, at the Good Samaritan Center in Fontanelle. Celebration of Life Services for JIM YAEGER will be held July 8th, at 10:30 a.m., at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Fontanelle. Steen Funeral Home in Fontanelle has the arrangements.

The service will be led by church members and the church Praise Team with a luncheon to follow.

A private graveside service will be held at West Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Sigourney, Iowa.

Online condolences may be left to the family at www.steenfunerals.com.

Memorials may be made to the James Yaeger memorial fund to be established by the family at a later date.

JIM YAEGER is survived by:

His son – Michael (Laura) Appleby, of O’Fallon, MO.

His daughters – Melissa (Ken) Braun, of Imperial, MO., and Nikki (Philip) Wood, of Jefferson City, MO.

His sister – Shirley (Wayne) Conkity, of Harper, IA.

3 grandsons, other relatives many friends.