JERLYN FOX, 49, of Manilla (Svcs. 06/29/2017)
June 23rd, 2017 by Chris Parks
JERLYN FOX, 49, of Manilla died Monday, June 19th at Manilla Manor Nursing Home. Funeral services for JERLYN FOX will be held Thursday, June 29th at 10:30am at the United Church of Manilla. Ohde Funeral Home in Manilla has the arrangements.
Friends may call on Wednesday, June 28th from 5:00pm-7:00pm at the Ohde Funeral Home in Manilla. Visitation will resume at 9:30am Thursday at the church prior to services.
JERLYN FOX is survived by:
Husband: Rick Fox of Nemaha.
Daughter: Jade (Tyler) Barry of Sioux City.
Son: Joshua Fox of Sioux City.
Brother: Drew (Traci) Wiese of Norfolk, NE.
2 Grandchildren