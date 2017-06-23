JERLYN FOX, 49, of Manilla (Svcs. 06/29/2017)

Obituaries

JERLYN FOX, 49, of Manilla died Monday, June 19th at Manilla Manor Nursing Home. Funeral services for JERLYN FOX will be held Thursday, June 29th at 10:30am at the United Church of Manilla. Ohde Funeral Home in Manilla has the arrangements.

Friends may call on Wednesday, June 28th from 5:00pm-7:00pm at the Ohde Funeral Home in Manilla. Visitation will resume at 9:30am Thursday at the church prior to services.

JERLYN FOX is survived by:

Husband: Rick Fox of Nemaha.

Daughter: Jade (Tyler) Barry of Sioux City.

Son: Joshua Fox of Sioux City.

Brother: Drew (Traci) Wiese of Norfolk, NE.

2 Grandchildren