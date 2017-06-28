Jacobsen wins House District 22 seat in western IA
June 28th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
Unofficial results from the Pottawattamie County Auditor’s Office late Tuesday night, indicated Republican Jon Jacobsen had won a Special Election for Iowa House District 22, to fill a vacancy created in May, by the death of Representative Greg Forristall. Jacobsen currently serves as the Senior Trust Officer and Vice President of a bank in Council Bluffs.
According to the Auditor’s Office, Jacobsen garnered nearly 44-percent of the vote (1,069) votes. Carol Forristall, the widow of the late Greg Forristall, who was running as an Independent, received nearly one-third of the votes (803). Democrat Ray Stevens, who ran as a write-in candidate, received just over 19-percent of the votes (465). And, Libertarian candidate Bryan Holder received 98 votes or slightly more than four-percent.
Voter turnout was a little more than 9.5-percent, with 2,441 voters being cast out of 23,723 registered voters in the 16 precincts. Six were blank.