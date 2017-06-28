Jacobsen wins House District 22 seat in western IA

News

Unofficial results from the Pottawattamie County Auditor’s Office late Tuesday night, indicated Republican Jon Jacobsen had won a Special Election for Iowa House District 22, to fill a vacancy created in May, by the death of Representative Greg Forristall. Jacobsen currently serves as the Senior Trust Officer and Vice President of a bank in Council Bluffs.

According to the Auditor’s Office, Jacobsen garnered nearly 44-percent of the vote (1,069) votes. Carol Forristall, the widow of the late Greg Forristall, who was running as an Independent, received nearly one-third of the votes (803). Democrat Ray Stevens, who ran as a write-in candidate, received just over 19-percent of the votes (465). And, Libertarian candidate Bryan Holder received 98 votes or slightly more than four-percent.

Voter turnout was a little more than 9.5-percent, with 2,441 voters being cast out of 23,723 registered voters in the 16 precincts. Six were blank.