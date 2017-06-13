ISP plans for 2017 Race Season at IA Speedway in Newton

Sports

Law enforcement and Iowa Speedway officials are preparing for the 2017 race season at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa, and are asking Iowans and visiting race fans to do the same. Six races over the course of three weekends are scheduled this year. Attendance numbers will vary for each race, but organizers anticipate 10,000 – 30,000 fans will attend each race day.

The Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Department of Transportation, Newton Police Department, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa Speedway Officials are working in conjunction with a private traffic control company to erect signs and cones that will clearly mark travel routes for fans attending the races. Officers will be working intersections along the route to ensure traffic moves in a safe and efficient manner. Motorists traveling to and from Iowa Speedway are reminded to expect slow traffic and possible delays, obey all traffic laws, pay attention to flashing lights and signs, and always follow officers’ directions. Motorists should avoid stopping on the traveled portion to ask questions unless it is an emergency. The key to safe and efficient traffic flow with minimal delays will be a cooperative effort between the motoring public, law enforcement and speedway staff.

Designated Travel Routes

All Race Traffic on Interstate 80:

Take Interstate 80 to exit 168. Take exit 168 to Iowa Speedway Drive and turn south. Continue south on Iowa Speedway Drive and staff will direct you to the appropriate parking lot. Traffic will not be allowed to turn onto Rusty Wallace Drive from this interchange. Rusty Wallace Drive has been designated as an emergency route and will only be utilized for emergencies and to relieve traffic congestion.

Use the same route when exiting Iowa Speedway.

Newton Club Members and Suite Owners:

Take Interstate 80 to exit 168 or exit 164. If arriving from the west, you are encouraged to utilize exit 164. Exit south onto U.S. 14. Continue traveling south on U.S. 14 approximately 3.6 miles. Turn east on South 60th Avenue. Continue east 2¼ miles and turn north on County Road S-74. Continue north 3.6 miles. Turn east on Rusty Wallace Drive; signs and staff will direct you to parking from there.

Use the same route when exiting Iowa Speedway.

Travel Tips for Race Fans:

Buckle up for safety

Allow plenty of travel time

Plan on arriving early

Be prepared for slow or stopped traffic

Obey all traffic laws and follow signs, cones and signals

Be patient

Be courteous

Do not stop to ask directions, officers and staff will direct you

Follow directions of officers and parking staff

Be cautious and watch for pedestrians

Drink responsibly and always have a designated driver

With a traffic increase of this magnitude, some delays are possible near the Speedway. Highways most likely to be affected are Interstate 80 near Newton at the 164 and 168 mile-markers and U.S. 14 south of Newton.

Officials expect traffic to be heaviest approximately two hours before and after each race. East- and west-bound exit ramps at the 168 interchange will be closed after the race. Also, southbound traffic on Iowa Speedway Drive at S 13th Avenue E will be closed after the race to allow for safe and efficient egress.

Fans are encouraged to arrive at Iowa Speedway several hours before the green flag is dropped to ensure that increased traffic at the gates as race time draws near does not delay their ability to get to a seat in a timely manner. Parking lots open at 8 a.m. CT each day.

Law enforcement and Iowa Speedway Officials are sensitive to the needs of local businesses and residents. To avoid congested roadways and possible delays, Jasper County residents are encouraged to use alternate routes during peak traffic periods. Family members picking up Speedway employees or spectators are asked to come early before the race ends so as not to get caught in the egress traffic.

Race fans are encouraged to tune their radio to local radio station 106.7 FM before and after the event for the latest traffic information.