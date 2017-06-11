IRENE A. GREER, 91, of Harlan (Svcs. 6/14/17)

Obituaries

IRENE A. GREER, 91, of Harlan, died Saturday, June 10th, at the Elm Crest Retirement Community. A Mass of Christian Burial for IRENE GREER will be held 10:30-a.m. Wed., June 14th, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Harlan. Pauley-Jones Funeral Home in Harlan has the arrangements.

Visitation at the funeral home is on Tuesday, June 13th, from 6-until 8-p.m., with a Wake service at 7-p.m.

Burial will be in the Harlan Cemetery.

IRENE GREER is survived by:

Her husband – Verle Earl Greer, of Harlan.

Her sons – Russell (Tami) Greer, of Grinnell; James (Christina) Greer, of Boulder, CO, & Jerry (Laurie) Greer, of San Jose, CA.

Her daughters – Carolyn (Jerry) Droszcz, of Winfield (IA); Verlee (Steve) Terwilliger, of Valencia, CA, & Cheryl (Paul) LaRue, of Minneapolis, MN.

11 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and 1 on the way.