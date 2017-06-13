Iowa News Headlines: Tuesday, June 13th 2017

News

LENOX, Iowa (KJAN) – (Corrects earlier post to show Smith was on the UTV, also) An adult female died and two children were injured during a near head-on crash Monday evening between a pickup truck and a UTV, east of Lenox. The Iowa State Patrol says a passenger on the UTV, 60-year old Denise C. Smith, of Lenox, died in the crash. The children, 10-year old Braxston and 9-year old Justyce Bradley, both of Prescott, who were on the UTV, were injured. Justyce was flown to a hospital in Des Moines, while Braxston was taken to the hospital in Creston. The accident, which happened at the crest of a hill, remains under investigation.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors will ask for 25 years in prison for a lottery computer programmer who’s admitting to rigging jackpots in multiple states. A plea agreement released Monday shows former Multi-State Lottery Association security director Eddie Tipton has agreed to plead guilty to felony charges in Iowa and Wisconsin. The document calls for Tipton and his brother to pay back a total of $3 million in lottery winnings that were linked to rigged drawings in Colorado, Oklahoma, Wisconsin and Kansas

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s insurance commissioner is proposing a plan he thinks could keep Iowa from becoming the first state to lose all of its health care insurance carriers offering policies on the Affordable Care Act exchange next year. Doug Ommen says he traveled to Washington last week with officials from two major Iowa insurance carriers to pitch a proposal to federal officials that would save the Iowa market from collapsing.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa woman charged with voting twice for Donald Trump last fall is back in jail after pleading guilty to yelling epithets at a neighbor. Terri Rote of Des Moines pleaded guilty Monday to disorderly conduct, one day after she was arrested and jailed following a dispute over her property line. She’s awaiting trial on election misconduct charges.

MONTROSE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a deputy responding to a burglary call has shot a man in southeast Iowa. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says the shooting occurred early Monday in rural Montrose. The division says Lee County deputies had been sent just after midnight to check on a report about a burglary in progress. Authorities say 29-year-old Joshua V. Welborn, of Montrose, was shot by Lee County deputy Dakota Foley. Welborn remained in a hospital Monday afternoon and was expected to survive.