Iowa evening News headlines: 6/17/17

News

Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 7:40 p.m. CDT

MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (AP) — The Linn County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man who drowned in the Cedar River in eastern Iowa. The office says in a news release that several law enforcement and rescue departments were called to the river near Mount Vernon on Friday afternoon for a report of a man falling into the river. First responders found 68-year-old Jeffery Fordyce, of Dike, unresponsive, and attempts to revive him were unsuccessful. Fordyce was pronounced dead at the scene.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines police have identified two men killed in an early morning shooting on the city’s east side. Police say officers were called just after 3 a.m. Saturday to Easton Boulevard to investigate a shooting and found two men with gunshot wounds. Police say 26-year-old Darnell Lee, of Des Moines, died at the scene, and 30-year-old Jason Smith, also of Des Moines, died at a hospital. No arrests had been made by midday Saturday.

ADEL, Iowa (AP) — The adoptive brother of 16-year-old Sabrina Ray, who died of malnutrition in her family home, has pleaded not guilty to four felony charges in connection to her death. The Des Moines Register reports that 21-year-old Justin Dale Ray pleaded not guilty Friday to two counts of child endangerment and two counts of willful injury. Police say he “drop-kicked” her down stairs sometime between April 15 and May 1, leaving her unable to walk, talk, eat or drink normally.

WILTON, Iowa (AP) — A nearly $1 million restoration project of buildings in an eastern Iowa city aims to restore some of the charm to the downtown area in hopes of attracting business owners, residents and visitors. The Muscatine Journal reports the city of Wilton is soliciting bids for the restoration project this month, with plans to start the project this summer. Many of the buildings slated for restoration were built in the mid- to late-19th century.