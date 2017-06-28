Iowa early News Headlines: Wed., 6/28/17

News

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A father and son whose Iowa-based egg production company caused a massive 2010 salmonella outbreak have exhausted their appeals and a federal judge has ordered them to begin serving prison sentences. Peter DeCoster, 53, must report to the Federal Prison Camp in Yankton, South Dakota after July 30 and his 83-year-old father Austin “Jack” DeCoster must serve his three-month term at the Federal Correctional Institution in Berlin, New Hampshire, 30 days after Peter is released.

VERSAILLES, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri state trooper accused in the death of an Iowa man who drowned in lake while handcuffed will avoid a manslaughter trial after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor boating violation. The Kansas City Star reports Trooper Anthony Piercy entered the plea Tuesday. Investigators say Piercy stopped 20-year-old Brandon Ellingson at the Lake of the Ozarks in 2014. Ellingson was in the patrol boat with Piercy when he fell into the lake while handcuffed and wearing an improperly secured life vest.

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A Davenport elementary school teacher has been charged with possession and receipt of child pornography. The Quad-City Times reports that a federal complaint against 43-year-old Michael Loren Ross was unsealed Monday, when he made his first court appearance in Davenport. Prosecutors say Ross told officers who searched his home last week that he had child pornography and that he had both received and distributed it.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Police say 20 animals were seized from the home of an Ames woman accused of trying to perform surgery a puppy in her living room, which resulted in the dog’s death. The Des Moines Register reports that following a search Friday of 26-year-old McMenanim’s home, officials seized three dogs, two cats, six guinea pigs, five rabbits, two salamanders and two geckos. Officials say the animals’ cages and aquariums were covered in feces and urine.