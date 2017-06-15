Iowa early News Headlines: Thursday, 6/15/17

News

Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 3:50 a.m. CDT

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State University has lost a second appeal of a federal free speech lawsuit over administrators’ decision to prevent a marijuana advocacy group from printing a T-shirt showing the university logo and a marijuana leaf. The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Tuesday that ISU administrators including President Steven Leath violated First Amendment rights of two students who were top officers of the ISU chapter of the National Organization for Reform of Marijuana Laws.

WEST BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) — Students attending Southeastern Community College next year will pay more to do so. The Hawk Eye reports that the college’s board of trustees voted Monday to raise tuition and fees in lieu of cutting programs or faculty to deal with state budget cuts. Students will pay $6 more per credit hour, bringing the cost to $176 per credit hour for resident students and $181 for nonresident students.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Cedar Rapids police and Linn County deputies are investigating five break-ins at bars over the past 10 days. The Cedar Rapids Police Department tells Cedar Rapids television station KCRG that the burglaries began on June 5. Police say thieves are specifically targeting those bars that have gaming systems and vending machines.

DELHI, Iowa (AP) — Officials say the water in Lake Delhi has returned to the level it was before the dam broke in July 2010. The refilling began nearly a year ago. The lake on the Maquoketa (muh-KOH’-kih-tuh) River emptied when heavy rain caused the previous dam to fail.