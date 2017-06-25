Iowa early News Headlines: Sunday, 6/25/17

News

Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 5:04 a.m. CDT

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A California-based developer of a 12-story historic art deco building in downtown Sioux City has filed for bankruptcy protection, indefinitely delaying an effort by an eastern Iowa bank to foreclose on it. The Sioux City Journal reports that Mako One Corp., of Carlsbad, California, has notified the court that it’s filing a Chapter 11 petition in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the Southern District of California. Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust filed for foreclosure on the Badgerow Building in April.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — University of Iowa leaders have announced a plan to set aside nearly $5 million next year for faculty pay raises. The Iowa City Press-Citizen reports the announcement comes as university officials figure out how to absorb a second year of cuts in state funding and are preparing for tuition increases. UI President Bruce Harreld has called for programs that would help raise the average of full-time, tenure-track faculty to 95 percent of the median of the university’s peer group.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A motorcyclist has died after a collision with a car in Sioux City. Police say the crash happened Friday afternoon at a city intersection when a car turned left in front of the motorcycle. Investigators say the 41-year-old motorcycle rider laid the bike down in an effort to avoid a crash, but hit the side of the car. The man was taken to a Sioux City hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

CHARLES CITY, Iowa (AP) — A Charles City man granted on a new sex abuse trial over concerns about his representing himself at trial plans to again serve as his own attorney. The Courier reports that 61-year-old Doug Lindaman revealed his plan in a court filing. But this time, he’s asked for a court-appointed attorney to assist him at his retrial, set for Aug. 1. The Iowa Supreme Court vacated his conviction in May because Lindaman was allowed to represent himself without knowingly waiving his right to an attorney.