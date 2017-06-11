Iowa early News Headlines: Sunday, 6/11/17

News

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — California lottery officials say the sole winning ticket for the $447.8 million Powerball jackpot was sold in Sun City. The Lottery says on its website Sunday morning that the winning ticket was sold at Marietta Liquor & Deli in Riverside County. Officials say the earliest the ticket could be redeemed is 8 a.m. Monday morning. The winner has one year to claim the prize. Officials say the retailer where the winning ticket was sold will receive a $1 million “retailer bonus.”

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Supreme Court has ruled that Sioux City was within its rights to fire a longtime firefighter, reversing the order of a lower court to reinstate the firefighter. The Sioux City Journal reports that the 5-2 decision stems from the firing of former Master Firefighter Larry Whitwer. A judge ruled in 2015 that Whitwer’s “last-chance agreement” should have been reviewed and approved by the Civil Service Commission., but the Iowa Supreme Court disagreed.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Officials in an eastern Iowa city are replacing a local pond with a flood mitigation project. KCRG-TV reports that the city of Cedar Rapids is building a storm water detention basin where the pond once sat because the area is prone to flooding. Area residents say they’re sad to see the pond go because it’s brought nature near their homes for years.