Inmate serving time for Pott. County conviction allegedly assaults corrections staffer

News

Officials with the Iowa Department of Corrects said Thursday (today), that a man serving time for robbery and burglary convictions out of Pottawattamie County, allegedly assault a staff member at the Newton Correction Facility, Wednesday morning. Authorities identified the offender as John Doyle Watson, whose sentence began Feb.7th, 2014.

The incident happened at around 9-a.m. Another offender initially arrived on the scene to assist the staff member, followed immediately by corrections staff who were nearby. The staff member was seen by health services at the prison, then was taken to the local hospital, and is now released.

