IL woman arrested in Cass County faces charges in Adair County

A woman who was arrested June 4th in Cass County on Forgery and Unauthorized Use of a Credit Card charges, faces a separate charge in Adair County. Sheriff Jeff Vandewater reports 25-year old Chanel Quintana, of Northlake, IL, was arrested that same day for possession of marijuana, and she was cited for speeding (87 in a 70 mph zone). Quintana posted a $1,000 bond but remained in the Cass County Jail on a $7,000 bond (with 10% acceptable for posting), in connection with the Cass County charges. Her arraignment hearing takes place June 26th.

Sheriff Vandewater said also, 54-year old Tina Darlene Sigler, of Plattsmouth, NE, was arrested June 7th in Adair County, following a traffic stop on I-80 by an Iowa State Patrol. She was taken into custody for OWI/1st offense, Possession of Marijuana/3rd offense, Possession of a controlled substance/3rd offense and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She was later released on $5,000 bond.

Her arrested occurred after the Trooper, who was initially off-duty, and in his personal vehicle, observed Sigler’s vehicle swerving from lane to lane and almost hitting a bridge guard rail as she passed over the bridge. She also nearly hit his personal vehicle when he was driving beside her in the other lane of I-80 westbound.

The Trooper switched to his marked vehicle in Stuart and caught up with the woman and pulled her over near the Greenfield exit. A check of records indicated Sigler was driving on a suspended Nebraska license. A probable cause search of her vehicle resulted in the recovery of a partially smoked marijuana cigarette, drug paraphernalia, and a substance Sigler confirmed was meth.