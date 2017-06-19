IHSBBCA Baseball rankings 6/18/2017

Sports

The Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association released their latest Baseball rankings late Sunday. Here is a look a the full top ten in each class with local teams highlighted:

Class 1A

1. Newman Catholic 17-1

2. North Linn 22-1

3. Martensdale-St. Marys 23-2

4. Akron-Westfield 16-1

5. Don Bosco 16-2

6. Exira/EHK 13-0

7. Lisbon 15-3

8. Saint Ansgar 14-4

9. CAM 14-2

10. West Sioux 12-4

Class 2A

1. New Hampton 19-1

2. Wilton 15-3

3. Cascade 16-2

4. Treynor 16-2

5. Beckman Catholic 15-6

6. Dike-New Hartford 15-3

7. Woodward-Granger 18-0

8. Estherville-Lincoln Central 14-4

9. Van Meter 16-1

10. Iowa City Regina 14-6

Class 3A

1. Harlan 16-0

2. Davenport Assumption 21-2

3. Vinton-Shellsburg 17-2

4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 16-4

5. Marion 15-4

6. Carlisle 13-5

7. Saydel 17-3

8. Waverly-Shell Rock 13-3

9. Gilbert 16-3

10. Dubuque Wahlert 13-8

Class 4A

1. Johnston 16-1

2. Dowling Catholic 19-3

3. Waukee 15-4

4. Iowa City West 16-5

5. Iowa City High 17-5

6. Ankeny Centennial 14-6

7. Indianola 17-4

8. Cedar Rapids Prairie 14-7

9. Southeast Polk 13-8

10. Western Dubuque 16-3