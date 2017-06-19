IHSBBCA Baseball rankings 6/18/2017
June 19th, 2017 by Chris Parks
The Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association released their latest Baseball rankings late Sunday. Here is a look a the full top ten in each class with local teams highlighted:
Class 1A
1. Newman Catholic 17-1
2. North Linn 22-1
3. Martensdale-St. Marys 23-2
4. Akron-Westfield 16-1
5. Don Bosco 16-2
6. Exira/EHK 13-0
7. Lisbon 15-3
8. Saint Ansgar 14-4
9. CAM 14-2
10. West Sioux 12-4
Class 2A
1. New Hampton 19-1
2. Wilton 15-3
3. Cascade 16-2
4. Treynor 16-2
5. Beckman Catholic 15-6
6. Dike-New Hartford 15-3
7. Woodward-Granger 18-0
8. Estherville-Lincoln Central 14-4
9. Van Meter 16-1
10. Iowa City Regina 14-6
Class 3A
1. Harlan 16-0
2. Davenport Assumption 21-2
3. Vinton-Shellsburg 17-2
4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 16-4
5. Marion 15-4
6. Carlisle 13-5
7. Saydel 17-3
8. Waverly-Shell Rock 13-3
9. Gilbert 16-3
10. Dubuque Wahlert 13-8
Class 4A
1. Johnston 16-1
2. Dowling Catholic 19-3
3. Waukee 15-4
4. Iowa City West 16-5
5. Iowa City High 17-5
6. Ankeny Centennial 14-6
7. Indianola 17-4
8. Cedar Rapids Prairie 14-7
9. Southeast Polk 13-8
10. Western Dubuque 16-3