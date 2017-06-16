IGHSAU High School Softball Rankings 6/15/2017

Sports

June 16th, 2017 by Chris Parks

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released their latest softball rankings late Thursday.

2017 Iowa High School Softball Rankings
Thursday, June 15

Class 1A

School Record LW
1 Kee 15-0 1
2 Akron-Westfield 15-1 2
3 Martensdale-St. Marys 16-1 3
4 Newell-Fonda 16-5 4
5 AGWSR 15-4 7
6 West Sioux 12-5 6
7 Clarksville 14-0 14
8 North Butler 12-3 5
9 Westwood 15-8 8
10 Murray 14-4 10
11 Colfax-Mingo 12-7 11
12 Lynnville-Sully 12-5 9
13 Sigourney 12-7 13
14 Belle Plaine 11-4 15
15 Woodbury Central 14-8 NR

Dropped Out: Wayne (12)

Class 2A

1 North Union 16-2 1
2 Interstate-35 15-2 2
3 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 19-4 3
4 Durant 15-3 4
5 CMB 16-4 7
6 Columbus Catholic 14-3 8
7 Iowa City Regina 12-7 6
8 Pella Christian 13-2 9
9 Central Springs 16-3 5
10 Logan-Magnolia 18-2 10
11 Alta-Aurelia 16-1 11
12 Lisbon 16-3 12
13 Louisa-Muscatine 15-1 NR
14 Treynor 12-2 14
15 BCLUW 14-5 15

Dropped Out: Highland (13)

Class 3A

1 Davenport Assumption 22-1 1
2 Humboldt 14-1 5
3 Sioux Center 11-2 7
4 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 15-2 2
5 Solon 15-5 4
6 Atlantic 17-3 3
7 Beckman Catholic 19-4 8
8 Mount Vernon 17-7 9
9 Center Point-Urbana 12-4 10
10 West Marshall 17-0 14
11 West Delaware 17-5 6
12 Spirit Lake 16-5 15
13 Algona 11-3 NR
14 Albia 14-4 NR
15 Cherokee 13-5 12

Dropped Out: PCM (11), Union (13)

Class 4A

1 Benton 19-2 2
2 Fairfield 18-3 1
3 Ballard 18-3 4
4 Winterset 17-3 5
5 Bishop Heelan 19-1 6
6 Oskaloosa 13-7 3
7 Perry 15-4 7
8 Mount Pleasant 16-4 9
9 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 15-5 8
10 Boone 14-5 12
11 Burlington 11-11 10
12 ADM 11-10 11
13 Carlisle 11-8 13
14 Denison-Schleswig 18-2 NR
15 Des Moines Hoover 12-5 NR

Dropped Out: Charles City (14), Keokuk (15)

Class 5A

1 Waukee 17-1 1
2 West Des Moines Valley 18-3 3
3 Urbandale 15-2 4
4 Johnston 19-2 5
5 Cedar Rapids Jefferson 20-3 2
6 Pleasant Valley 15-6 6
7 Davenport West 14-4 7
8 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 16-4 8
9 Indianola 18-3 9
10 Dubuque Hempstead 15-5 11
11 Dowling Catholic 10-5 10
12 Muscatine 17-4 13
13 Bettendorf 11-6 15
14 Southeast Polk 12-7 NR
15 Cedar Rapids Prairie 15-6 NR

Dropped Out: Fort Dodge (12), Ottumwa (14)