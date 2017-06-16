IGHSAU High School Softball Rankings 6/15/2017
June 16th, 2017 by Chris Parks
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released their latest softball rankings late Thursday.
2017 Iowa High School Softball Rankings
Thursday, June 15
Class 1A
|School
|Record
|LW
|1
|Kee
|15-0
|1
|2
|Akron-Westfield
|15-1
|2
|3
|Martensdale-St. Marys
|16-1
|3
|4
|Newell-Fonda
|16-5
|4
|5
|AGWSR
|15-4
|7
|6
|West Sioux
|12-5
|6
|7
|Clarksville
|14-0
|14
|8
|North Butler
|12-3
|5
|9
|Westwood
|15-8
|8
|10
|Murray
|14-4
|10
|11
|Colfax-Mingo
|12-7
|11
|12
|Lynnville-Sully
|12-5
|9
|13
|Sigourney
|12-7
|13
|14
|Belle Plaine
|11-4
|15
|15
|Woodbury Central
|14-8
|NR
Dropped Out: Wayne (12)
Class 2A
|1
|North Union
|16-2
|1
|2
|Interstate-35
|15-2
|2
|3
|Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
|19-4
|3
|4
|Durant
|15-3
|4
|5
|CMB
|16-4
|7
|6
|Columbus Catholic
|14-3
|8
|7
|Iowa City Regina
|12-7
|6
|8
|Pella Christian
|13-2
|9
|9
|Central Springs
|16-3
|5
|10
|Logan-Magnolia
|18-2
|10
|11
|Alta-Aurelia
|16-1
|11
|12
|Lisbon
|16-3
|12
|13
|Louisa-Muscatine
|15-1
|NR
|14
|Treynor
|12-2
|14
|15
|BCLUW
|14-5
|15
Dropped Out: Highland (13)
Class 3A
|1
|Davenport Assumption
|22-1
|1
|2
|Humboldt
|14-1
|5
|3
|Sioux Center
|11-2
|7
|4
|Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
|15-2
|2
|5
|Solon
|15-5
|4
|6
|Atlantic
|17-3
|3
|7
|Beckman Catholic
|19-4
|8
|8
|Mount Vernon
|17-7
|9
|9
|Center Point-Urbana
|12-4
|10
|10
|West Marshall
|17-0
|14
|11
|West Delaware
|17-5
|6
|12
|Spirit Lake
|16-5
|15
|13
|Algona
|11-3
|NR
|14
|Albia
|14-4
|NR
|15
|Cherokee
|13-5
|12
Dropped Out: PCM (11), Union (13)
Class 4A
|1
|Benton
|19-2
|2
|2
|Fairfield
|18-3
|1
|3
|Ballard
|18-3
|4
|4
|Winterset
|17-3
|5
|5
|Bishop Heelan
|19-1
|6
|6
|Oskaloosa
|13-7
|3
|7
|Perry
|15-4
|7
|8
|Mount Pleasant
|16-4
|9
|9
|Sergeant Bluff-Luton
|15-5
|8
|10
|Boone
|14-5
|12
|11
|Burlington
|11-11
|10
|12
|ADM
|11-10
|11
|13
|Carlisle
|11-8
|13
|14
|Denison-Schleswig
|18-2
|NR
|15
|Des Moines Hoover
|12-5
|NR
Dropped Out: Charles City (14), Keokuk (15)
Class 5A
|1
|Waukee
|17-1
|1
|2
|West Des Moines Valley
|18-3
|3
|3
|Urbandale
|15-2
|4
|4
|Johnston
|19-2
|5
|5
|Cedar Rapids Jefferson
|20-3
|2
|6
|Pleasant Valley
|15-6
|6
|7
|Davenport West
|14-4
|7
|8
|Cedar Rapids Kennedy
|16-4
|8
|9
|Indianola
|18-3
|9
|10
|Dubuque Hempstead
|15-5
|11
|11
|Dowling Catholic
|10-5
|10
|12
|Muscatine
|17-4
|13
|13
|Bettendorf
|11-6
|15
|14
|Southeast Polk
|12-7
|NR
|15
|Cedar Rapids Prairie
|15-6
|NR
Dropped Out: Fort Dodge (12), Ottumwa (14)