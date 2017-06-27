I-80/I-480/U.S. 75 interchange – westbound I-80 and northbound U.S. 75 ramp closures

News

The Iowa Department of Transportation, as a courtesy to the Nebraska Department of Roads, is advising motorists of impending extended closures of the westbound Interstate 80 ramp to northbound I-480, northbound U.S. 75 ramps to westbound I-80 and northbound I-480, and the F Street entrance ramp to northbound U.S. 75. The closures are scheduled to take place 10-p.m. Wednesday, July 5th, according to the Nebraska Department of Roads.

These extended ramp closures are necessary for bridge deck repairs. The project is anticipated to be completed by fall 2017. (See map below for suggested detour route – eastbound I-80 to northbound I-29 to westbound I-480.)

Cramer and Associates Inc., of Grimes, Iowa, is the contractor on this project. Motorists are urged to drive cautiously through construction zones, along detours and selected alternate routes.